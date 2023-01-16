British cop says raped some 12 women 'slaves', belted them, urinated on them, forced them to clean house naked

London: In a shocker, a senior Metropolitan police officer in the UK was on Monday revealed as a serial rapist after he admitted to more than 80 sex offences spanning nearly 20 years.

Known to his police colleagues as ‘B*****d Dave’, David Carrick has pleaded guilty to 24 rapes along with a string of other sadistic crimes against at least 12 women while he was serving with the country between 2003-2020, Daily Mail reported.

What’s even more horrifying is the manner in which the 48-year-old humiliated his victim, whom he branded his ‘slaves’.

It has been revealed that Carrick locked some of his victims in a small cupboard under the stairs for 10 hours without food, while some of them were even whipped with a belt or forced to clean his house naked.

How David Carrick lured women?

According to the police and prosecutors, Carrick exploited his position to lure women and later used to terrorise them into staying silent about his sexual attacks.

At first, Carrick used to flash his warrant card to the victims in order to lure them into a false sense of security and tell them, ‘I’m a police officer, you can trust me’.

After committing the crime, he would exploit the victims by saying that nobody will believe them as he was a policeman.

‘No action taken’

Shockingly, the Metropolitan Police was told about nine such incidents between 2000 and 2021. However, no action was taken against Carrick as the victims either refused to formally complain or withdrew their cooperation from the police investigation.

Now, the Metropolitan Police has reportedly admitted errors in failing to spot Carrick’s escalating danger during his service that lasted for almost 20 years.

According to reports, despite several serious cases against him, Carrick was promoted to an elite armed unit, the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, and even guarding embassies, and places such as Downing Street and the Houses of UK Parliament.

The force is reviewing all past claims of domestic abuse or sexual offence against about 1,000 of the its 45,000 officers and staff, informed Barbara Gray, an assistant commissioner at the Metropolitan Police.

(With inputs from agencies)

