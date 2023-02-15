On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, England’s popular street artist, Banksy unveiled a new mural on a wall in Margate. In what seems to be his attempt to touch down on the issue of violence against women, the mural shows a woman with bruises on her face standing around an old freezer which further shows the legs of a man protruding out of it from the other end.

The artwork entitled ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’, seemingly a pun on the ‘Valentine’s Day Massacre’ and has been shared by the artist’s official Instagram handle. While he added no caption to the post, the graffiti speaks for itself in a bid to portray the atrocity of domestic violence.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)



As we take a closer look at the artwork, the woman is dressed in a checked dress along with an apron and rubber gloves, resembling a typical housewife from the 1950s. However, what grabs the attention further are her facial features. She seems to have a swollen black eye and also appears to be missing a tooth, hinting toward the torture done by her husband. Furthermore, as Banksy apparently made an attempt to highlight women fighting against injustice, the artwork further shows her shoving the man into the freezer.

While the graffiti was made by the artist, the freezer happened to be his prop which was left abandoned in the place. However, as per fresh reports, the freezer has been removed by the local council on the grounds of ‘safety concerns’, thus dismantling Banksy’s piece of art.

In the meantime, the artwork went viral within hours prompting social media users to laud the graffiti and its message. Several local residents also shared pictures of the mural and appreciated the twist done around the old freezer.

A user wrote, “The master is back with a powerful message”, while another wrote, “Extra meaning to the phrase “dump him.” “If he is not seriously injured he will be back. But thank you, Bansky. Happy Valentine’s day,” a user commented. Delighted fans also welcomed Banksy for coming back with his work after a long time. Notably, the artist who continues to keep his identity a secret is famous for his artwork focused on highlighting current affairs and social injustice.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.