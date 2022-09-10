In the clip, it can be seen that as the pilot breaks the news, the air hostess starts to cry. The crew can be seen in great sadness after the announcement

The demise of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September led many people to grieve. And, the unfortunate news of Queen’s death was announced by a British Airways pilot in the mid-flight to the passengers.

The passengers got to know about this from the pilot 40 minutes before landing in London. A video of this incident was recorded, and it went viral on social media. In the clip, it can be seen that as the pilot breaks the news and the air hostess starts to cry. The crew can be seen in great sadness after the announcement.

“Elizabeth, the Queen, passed away earlier today with her family by her side. We have little more information than that at the moment. But I thought I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal as I know many of you will be very sad about this,” said the pilot.

He added, “It will give you some time to reflect as I say, we have 40 minutes before landing. We all will be thinking about her family at this time.”

Watch this video here:

Passengers aboard this British Airways flight learned about Queen Elizabeth II’s death after the pilot made an announcement from the cockpit. https://t.co/V2dewlRyCH pic.twitter.com/oYtIQsbHaF — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 9, 2022



The video was recorded by a passenger named Michael Capiraso. “It was so surreal, while flying to the UK to take our daughter to the University of Edinburgh, to hear the news from the pilot of the Queen’s passing, and to experience the emotions of the flight crew and the passengers. I will always remember that moment,” Capiraso told MailOnline.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 years at her summer home Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was the longest serving monarch of the United Kingdom who reigned for 70 years. India has announced that it will have a day of state mourning on 11 September as a mark of respect to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth-II.

Along with many, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the Queen’s demise. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of the UK in this sad hour,” he wrote on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.