Britain's youngest domestic violence offender, 18, chokes his girlfriend, throws firecrackers at her

Kingston (UK): A UK court handed over punishment to an 18-year-old, for allegedly strangling his girlfriend, also a teenager at the latter’s home in September, last year.

The teenager, Bobby Hoyle is being considered Britain’s youngest domestic violence offender.

He not only choked his girlfriend, but also covered her in dirty mop water and hurled fireworks at her, out of jealousy, reports said.

The scared victim, according to testimony given before Hull Crown Court, was left fearing death. During the “awful” and “appalling” list of harassment, Hoyle also spat at her, tossed fireworks at her, and poured a pail of dirty mop

water at her.

Hoyle, 18, of Goldcrest Close, Bransholme in Kingston upon Hull, admitted harassing the woman between August 22 and September 26 in an effort to put her in dread of violence. He was only 17 at the time.

Hoyle and his ex-girlfriend had been dating for about five months at the time. Hoyle also had a child with another woman when he met the victim.

Charlotte Baines, the prosecutor at Hull Crown Court told that they had met through a friend.

The relationship, reportedly, was going fine up until August, when Hoyle’s behaviour started to worsen and she no longer wanted to stay with him.

The prosecutor told the court that he strangled her with both hands for about 20 seconds, back in September. She struggled to breathe and nearly passed out. He instructed her to kiss him in the interim.

The prosecutor said, there was another incident of similar kind a few days ago in which the accused tried to set her bag on fire after she allegedly asked him to leave his house.

He hit her in the face when she tried to push him out of the house, leaving her with a swollen eye.

In a subsequent altercation, Hoyle grabbed the girl’s phone and slammed it against a hard surface before taking it outside and stamped on it. According to Ms. Baines, “He wouldn’t let her have it back.”

Later that day, Hoyle showed up at her Bransholme home, and the phone had been mended. He took hold of his former flame by the both arms while emptying a bottle of vodka down the sink. He was allowed to keep the phone, she said.

Then, once she was outside, he continued to pursue her, riding his bicycle into the backs of her legs while calling her a “s***.”

She informed him that she was leaving his house in a previous incident, but he snatched her clothing and flung them to the ground.

He immediately followed her as she fled downstairs and enquired as to her whereabouts. He shoved her outside, causing her to squat at the gate.

As per reports, the girl also screamed for his father’s assistance as she was being carried away from the house down the street.

Hoyle kicked his ex-girlfriend in the back of her head four times before she ran to a nearby house for safety. He told the woman living there: ‘Just get her out. I want to talk to her’ and aggressively banged on the window.

Hoyle also grabbed his ex-girlfriend and pulled her around while spitting at her.

According to Ms. Baines, “He tried to bang her body against a car door and punched her.” He took her phone, she said. While she was inside the car, Hoyle took out a fire cracker, lighted it, and attempted to toss it through the window. Thankfully, it fell on the street and exploded there, according to Ms. Baines.

According to Ms. Baines, “She screamed at her buddy to drive away.” He entered through the unlocked window. They did succeed in escaping.

Later, at 10:40 p.m., as his ex-girlfriend was taking a bath at her residence, Hoyle attempted to climb up a drainpipe.

He unsuccessfully attempted to open an upstairs window, according to Ms. Baines. He descended and began to tug on her dining room window. The alarm sounded. The defendant still had her phone, so she was unable to call the police.

He asked her if she wanted to be with him as she descended the stairs in a towel. To this, the victim asked him to go but he allegedly picked up a mop bucket and hurled dirty water at her, covering her and making the floor slippery.

If I can’t have you, no one can, he said as he grabbed her by the neck and flung her onto the couch.

He held onto the female for another thirty seconds before relinquishing control. She was able to go despite his

efforts to stop her.

Hoyle went after her and started to strike her, dragging her inside before hurling her phone over a garden gate and shattering the screen.

Once more, Hoyle barged into her house, went up to her, pinned her to the sofa, pulled her back down, and seized her throat. He was arrested after this incident on September 27.

As per reports, Hoyle has seven prior convictions, including affray and wounding.

Hoyle was 17 when the offence started, but it continued after he turned 18.

Judge Kate Rayfield referred to using a strangulation as a “horrific form of violence.” Judge Rayfield observed, “The person does not know in those few seconds whether they will live or die.”

The court noted that the violence occurred after the ex-girlfriend did not comply with his demands. Hoyle could not comprehend that she did not want a relationship with him, and he acted in ways that were “utterly humiliating”

toward her, such as spitting at her and tossing the mop bucket that contained dirty water.

Because to his “appalling” behaviour, the girl no longer desired to be with Hoyle. Judge Rayfield remarked, “It was committed over a long period of time.”

For his crime, Hoyle received a two-year suspended custodial sentence and 80 hours’ unpaid work. He was also ordered to attend 31 days of a Building Better Relationships programme and 10 days’ rehabilitation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.