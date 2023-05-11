Britain has provided Ukraine with 'Storm Shadow' long-range cruise missiles
In recent weeks, Britain's defence minister, Ben Wallace, and foreign minister, James Cleverly, have been in the United States for talks about assisting Ukraine
Britain has provided Ukraine with ‘Storm Shadow’ long-range cruise missiles, a Western authority said on Thursday.
CNN originally reported the decision, citing various top Western officials. It said Britain had received assurances from the Ukrainian government that these missiles would be used only within Ukrainian sovereign territory and not inside Russia.
In recent weeks, Britain’s defence minister, Ben Wallace, and foreign minister, James Cleverly, have been in the United States for talks about assisting Ukraine.
Related Articles
The Ministry of Defence in London declined to comment.
Britain and other Western countries have scaled up their military aid for Ukraine this year, with Britain saying in January it would send 14 of its main Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, a pledge that was followed by other nations including the United States and Germany.
Last week, a British-led group of European countries asked companies for expressions of interest to supply Ukraine with missiles with a range of up to 300 km (190 miles), but Britain said on Tuesday that no final decision had been taken on supplying the weapons.
Storm Shadow, manufactured by European missile maker MBDA, is an air-launched long-range missile, designed for attacks against high-value targets such as hardened bunkers and key infrastructure, according to the company’s website.
They have a range of more than 250 kilometres (155.34 miles), according to the manufacturer.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Russian Army replaces logistics commander ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive
Nicknamed "the Butcher of Mariupol" by some Western media, the sacked commander Mizintsev was appointed to the logistics post days after President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation drive last September
China: US Ambassador questions Beijing's newly-amended counter-espionage law
On April 26, the National People's Congress (NPC) standing committee passed an amendment to strengthen the country's anti-spy law, which will come into effect on July 1
In visa retaliation row, Russia denies consular visit to jailed American reporter
The Russian denial of the US request for a consular visit to Gershkovich followed Lavrov’s warning that Moscow “will not forget and will not forgive” the denial of the visas to Russian journalists