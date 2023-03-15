New Delhi: The Khalistani supporters today forced to close down the Indian Consulate in Brisbane.

According to a report in the Australia Today, Queensland Police said it was an unauthorised gathering. “Slogans were raised against Hindus calling them supremacists with Khalistan Zindabad,” the report added.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Khalistani movement attacked the Indian Consulate in Brisbane in Australia’s Queensland last month as well.

The attack on the Indian Consulate took place barely days after India asked Australia to rein in Khalistani separatists, who have been on the rampage attacking Hindu temples abroad.

The Consulate, located on Swann Road in the Taringa suburb of Brisbane, was earlier stormed by Khalistani supporters on the night of 21 February.

Consul of India in Brisbane, Archana Singh, found a Khalistan flag at the office when she had arrived for work the following day. She immediately informed the Queensland Police, which confiscated the flag and checked the Consulate to ascertain if there was any further threat to the premises.

“We have faith in the police and the authorities,” Archana Singh told Australia Today.

Another journalist, Australia Today Editor J Bhardwaj had told news agency ANI that so far, there were attacks on Indian Australians. “But now, they (Khalistani supporters) are targeting institutions belonging to the Indian government. The attack on the Indian Consulate in Brisbane is a direct attack on the Government of India,” Bhardwaj said.

Last month violence also broke out in Punjab’s Amritsar as pro-Khalistani elements, led by ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, broke into Ajnala police station demanding the release of one of their aides — Lovepreet Toofan.

Six police personnel were also injured in the clashes between the pro-Khalistani supporters and the Punjab Police.

