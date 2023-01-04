Bringing the Live back in concerts: Kyrgyzstan bans lip-syncing at public cultural events

Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan appears to have become the first central Asian nation to ban lip-syncing at state cultural events in theaters, cinema halls, museums, clubs, libraries, and sports venues. The country’s Ministry of Culture in an order said the prohibition came into effect from 1 January.

The prohibition will also be effective at mass public events.

“Singers must sing live during cultural events,” the ministry’s press service said.

What the order says?

As per the order by Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Maksutov, the issue of banning singing in synchronisation has been discussed in the country for several years. Some advocated a complete ban, while others emphasises on high-quality sound.

The order which prohibits lip- syncing at state cultural events in theaters, cinema halls, museums, clubs, libraries, and sports venues was signed in February 2021 after the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture asked concert organisers to inform the audience whether the performance would be live or lip-synced, by printing relevant notices on tickets as well as event posters.

‘Don’t want to give up lip- syncing’

When the order was signed in 2021, the then culture minister Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov said that many “did not want to give up lip-syncing, citing the lack of adequate technical equipment”.

However, the authorities decided to introduce the ban, with the minister saying, “Culture starts with honesty. Let’s not deceive viewers and listeners.”

Punishment for violation

As per the 3 January decree, in case of violation of the order, the venue managers responsible for the event will be held liable.

A violation will also lead to unspecified punishments of the performers, organisers, and hosts of the events.

Kyrgyzstan’s culture minister Altynbek Maksutov said that he will be personally overseeing compliance with the legislation.

With inputs from agencies

