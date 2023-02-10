'Bringing an unelected government to Bangladesh won't happen in this lifetime': Sheikh Hasina hits out at Opposition

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday hit out at the Opposition saying, ‘those who are now dreaming of bringing an unelected government should come out of this nightmare.’

‘It will never happen in this lifetime,’ she added.

Hasina added, “Do those who say such things really want the welfare of the people of this country? They prioritize personal gain. So the people of the country will have to be careful and alert against them.”

Awami League to hold peace rally on 11 February

The ruling Awami League is going to hold a peace rally in all unions across Bangladesh on Saturday to counter the march program of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

All central leaders have been instructed to attend the union-level program on Saturday.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and central leaders of the party will be present in some rallies.

Apart from this, the central leaders of the party will be present in 40 of the remaining 76 organizational districts.

Meanwhile, Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies in Jnauary staged public meetings at several places across the country as part of their campaign to press Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down and announce fresh elections.

Speaking at one of the rallies in Dhaka, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had announced countrywide rallies and processions in January to press the party’s 10-point demand and protest the government’s plan to hike power prices.

BNP had said that Prime Minister Hasina led Awami League was clinging to power depending on police and bureaucrats, snatching peoples voting rights in the past two general elections.

The BNP is demanding Prime Minister Hasina’s resignation in favour of fresh elections under a caretaker government instead of ruling Awami League, fearing the polls to be rigged by her administration. Bangladesh will hold its next general election in 2024.

