Brazil's President Lula says will invite President Xi Jinping to Brazil as China trip approaches

Brasilia: Speaking on the eve of his departure from the Asian nation in an effort to improve relations between the two nations, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Monday that he would extend an invitation to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit Brazil.

“I am going to invite Xi Jinping to come to Brazil, for a bilateral meeting, to get to know Brazil, to show him the projects that we have of interest for Chinese investment,” he said in an interview with state-owned broadcasting company EBC, adding he is planning to “consolidate” the relationship with China.

Little more than two months have passed since Lula’s meeting with Joe Biden at the White House. Despite escalating tensions between China and the United States, Brazil aspires to a realistic foreign strategy that balances relations with its key economic partners.

“What we want is for the Chinese to make investments to generate new jobs and generate new productive assets in Brazil,” Lula added.

Lula’s trip to China, Brazil’s top trading partner, was initially scheduled for March but was postponed after he was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He will meet Xi as well as Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang next Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.