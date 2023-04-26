Brazil’s President Lula says Russian invasion of Ukraine 'unacceptable'

On Tuesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but claimed no one is talking about peace in what he called an “insane war.”

Lula stated his commitment to resolving the dispute by finding a peaceful solution while on a visit to Spain.

“I understand the European view of this war. It is unacceptable that one country invades another, but it is a war in which I do not see anyone talking about peace,” he said in a speech at a business conference.

This month, Lula infuriated many people in the West when he demanded that the US and its European allies cease providing Ukraine with armaments because they were prolonging the conflict. A White House official then charged him with “parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda.”

The Brazilian president softened his remarks in response to criticism, and on a trip to Portugal and Spain, he denounced Russia for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In Spain, Lula reiterated his demand for greater peace efforts “so that Ukraine can keep its territory”, reversing his earlier position that the invaded nation must make sacrifices in order for the war to stop and that Russia should return recently occupied area but could keep Crimea.

Lula talked about investments by Spanish companies in Brazil, mentioning a major infrastructure program to be launched in May that will be “promising” for Spain’s firms.

“We want to attract a new wave of Spanish investments,” he told the business audience.

A senior Spanish government official said his country’s companies are expected to gain better access to public procurement in Brazil after Lula’s visit to Madrid.

Brazil and other members of the Mercosur trade bloc are discussing concluding a trade agreement with the European Union that he hopes will happen before the end of the year, Lula said.

“We want a balanced agreement that will contribute to the re-industrialization of Brazil,” he said, reinforcing his view of his country’s need for technology and not just imported manufactured goods.

