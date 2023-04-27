Brasília: Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, appeared before federal police on Wednesday and categorically denied any involvement in the anti-government riots that his supporters started in January.

The far-right leader is under investigation for his suspected involvement in planning and inciting the riots that aimed to topple his successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, who spent three months in Florida before returning to Brazil in late March, was interrogated for more than two hours at the federal police headquarters in Brasilia before leaving in a car with tinted windows and avoiding speaking to media.

Shortly afterward, Bolsonaro’s spokesman Fabio Wajngarten told the press that the former president had “repudiated all the unfortunate events that happened in Brasilia” on the day of the riot.

One reason the investigation was launched was because two days after the riot, Bolsonaro shared a video to social media of a prosecutor contesting the validity of Lula’s victory.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer Paulo Bueno said the president had been under the effect of medication and had just been admitted to hospital when he shared the video.

“The sharing was so accidental that he did not mention it afterward and soon deleted it,” said Bueno after the hearing.

Lula, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, narrowly beat Bolsonaro in a fractious, divisive election last October.

Thousands of Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in Brasilia on January 8, a week after Lula took office.

In scenes reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 riots in Washington by supporters of ex-president Donald Trump – Bolsonaro’s political role model – they trashed offices, smashed windows, vandalized artworks and called for the military to intervene to oust Lula.

Some 1,800 people have been arrested.

Numerous investigations

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on 30 December, two days before he was due to hand over the presidential sash to Lula.

On 13 January, Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes opened an investigation into Bolsonaro’s alleged involvement in the January 8 rampage, in which rioters easily broke through a security cordon.

A parliamentary committee of inquiry is due to be set up soon in Congress to shed light on the events of 8 January.

Former army captain Bolsonaro was previously interviewed by police on 5 April in relation to an accusation that he tried to illegally import millions of dollars worth of jewelry gifted by Saudi Arabia.

A source close to the former president told AFP that he denied that accusation.

Bolsonaro is the subject of at least 16 other investigations in which, if found guilty, he could be sentenced to prison or disqualified from politics.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.