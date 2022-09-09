Brazilian woman gives birth to twins with different biological fathers, here's how

A 19-year-old woman from Brazil has given birth to twin babies who have different biological fathers. Reportedly, the woman’s physician has stated that it is a very rare phenomenon, but it’s not impossible to happen

Surprising and rare events keep happening around the globe. But this time, an incident has taken place in Brazil that will leave you speechless. A 19-year-old woman from Brazil has given birth to twin babies who have different biological fathers. Reportedly, the woman’s physician has stated that it is a very rare phenomenon, but it’s not impossible to happen. The woman herself was very shocked, and according to her, she never knew that any such thing was possible. This incident happened because she engaged in sexual intercourse with two different men on the same day. She gave birth to the twins 9 months later, and she began to wonder about their father when their first birthday came. So, she decided to take a paternity test. She collected the DNA of the man whom she believed was the father, but only one child’s DNA matched with him.

“I remembered that I had had sex with another man and called him to take the test, which was positive. I was surprised by the results. I didn’t know this could happen and the babies are very similar,” she said in an interview with local media.

Reports suggest that her doctors have confirmed that the pregnancy was smooth and the babies born are healthy. The lady is from southwest Goiás, and her name is unknown.

Dr Tulio Jorge Franco, the woman’s physician, told the local news media, “It is possible to happen when two eggs from the same mother are fertilised by different men. The babies share the mother’s genetic material, but they grow in different placentas.”

According to him, only 20 such cases have happened in the world so far. This phenomenon is termed as ‘Heteropaternal superfecundation’. This occurs mostly in animals like cows, cats, and dogs. It is a tactic used by females deliberately to increase their chances of producing multiple offspring. But this is not required in humans, so this process doesn’t occur.

This rare phenomenon can take place if the sperm survives in the female tract for a few days or two eggs are produced by a woman at once.

