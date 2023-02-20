In a rare medical case from Brazil, a baby girl was born with a six-centimeter-long ‘pseudo tail’, that protruded from her back. The girl has been successfully operated as a part of which doctors removed the skin-covered appendage in a life-changing surgery. The case is a rare phenomenon that came as a result of an abnormality during pregnancy and the same was also published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports.

The medical journal published some incredible before-and-after pictures of the girl, showing her three years journey following the surgery. As per the study, the girl was born with a rare condition called ‘spina bifida’ that improperly developed in the baby’s spinal cord and was present in the girl at the time of her birth. The condition also resulted in a gap in her spine, further leading to the growth of the tail.

Read the case in detail

As per the study, the mother who had no prior medical history or history of drug use delivered the baby through C-section. It was during the delivery that doctors observed a soft tissue tail that formed in the region where the spine and pelvis meet.

“The physical examination found a 6 cm skin-covered soft tissue tail growing up from the lumbosacral region,” the study mentioned.

Following this, the baby was made to go through an MRI that showed a local dermal sinus, a multi-layered tissue channel, and a small breach in her spine with a fibrous cable. The doctors operated on her following which the tail was removed and then the gap was closed up. While the baby developed a cerebrospinal fluid leak after the surgery, she constantly received intravenous antibiotic medication.

It has been three years since the girl was operated and now she is able to walk with no complications at all, the study added.

“The patient is currently 3 years old and undergoing a close long-term follow-up. During this period, she had three episodes of urinary tract infection that were successfully treated with antibiotics,” it mentioned.

