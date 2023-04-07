Brazil offers to host regional summit for Amazon rainforest alliance in August

Brasilia: Brazil has offered to hold a regional meeting in early August to reinvigorate the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), which brings together nations with Amazon rainforests as well as top officials from the United States and France.

According to Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to reinforce the region’s plans for the Amazon during the summit in the northern city of Belem on 8 August and 9 August.

Lula then aims to present that shared vision to the United Nations General Assembly the following month, where confronting climate change is expected to be a central part of his message.

The August summit would be a chance for the eight countries making up ACTO to discuss how to attract investments, combat deforestation, protect Indigenous peoples and encourage sustainable development in the face of climate change.

Lula’s plans for ACTO are key to his diplomatic goals for his third term, after major strides in combating deforestation during his 2003-2010 presidency.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also expected to attend the regional summit, on behalf of French Guiana, along with US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would also be invited after missing out on regional meetings in recent years, amid the suspension of diplomatic ties with Brazil’s former government and strained relations with other countries in the region.

