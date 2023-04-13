Brazil might suspend or impose fines on social media sites over school violence content

According to Justice Minister Flavio Dino, Brazil might impose fines or suspensions on social media firms that fail to adequately police information relating to school violence.

The new regulations, which are scheduled to be announced through an ordinance on Wednesday, aim to reduce the possibility of school violence in the nation, which has increased since two separate incidents in recent weeks left five people dead.

“If there is no compliance, the process to apply sanctions will go ahead,” Dino told a press conference, adding that the new measures, which could range from fines to suspensions, are in line with national law.

A 2014 Brazilian law rules that internet companies are not responsible for the content that users post unless they fail to comply with a court order to remove the content. The Supreme Court is currently discussing this law’s scope and validity.

In March, Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google appeared before Brazil’s Supreme Court to defend the law, while the government looks to expand regulation over social networks.

Dino said Brazil’s consumer secretariat will immediately start determining each company’s responsibility in proactively regulating harmful content to students.

In view of the “crisis situation,” Dino said the secretariat will ask the platforms to report on adopted measures and protocols.

Last week, a man armed with a small axe killed four children in a daycare centre in southern Brazil. The week before, a teenager stabbed his teacher to death in Sao Paulo.

Google, Meta, and Bytedance’s TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Twitter sends a poop emoji as a standard response to the press.

Kwai, a social network for short videos, said that it does not allow the content of violence or apology for violence, adding that it is willing to collaborate and already notifies authorities when it detects signs of attack or imminent threats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.