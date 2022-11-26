Brazil Mass Shooting: 3 killed, over dozen injured as gunman attacks 2 Brazil schools

Mass Shooting in Brazil: A shooter armed with a semi-automatic pistol and a bulletproof vest shot dead two teachers and a student, while wounding at least 13 others, at two schools in southeastern Brazil on Friday.

The state public security secretariat of Brazil said in a statement that the shootings took place with elementary and middle school students and a private school. Both are located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz, in the state of Espirito Santo. It was not immediately clear whether officers had apprehended the shooter.

9 coaches also injured in Brazil school shooting

In a video provided by the secretariat’s press office, Espirito Santo Public Security Secretary Marcio Celante said security camera footage showed the attacker wearing a bulletproof vest and using a semi-automatic pistol to carry out the attacks. In addition to the three deaths, at least 13 people, including nine trainers, were injured.

Celante added that the shooter at the public school gained access to the teacher’s lounge after breaking the lock.

Difficult to identify shooter

Celante said the shooter covered his face, making it difficult to identify him. Police is probing whether he was helped by others. School shootings are uncommon in Brazil, but have increased in recent years.

In a video posted on social media, Espirito Santo Governor Renato Casagrande said he was monitoring the situation and have ordered officials to investigate the incident.

