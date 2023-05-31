Brazil: Man throws away winner's crown after his wife loses beauty pageant
The event was held on 27 May in Brazil. Emannuelly Belini and Nathally Becker were the final contenders
Emotional outbursts at beauty pageants are not uncommon, but this one may just take the cake. At a recently concluded LGBTQ+ beauty pageant in Brazil, a man swarmed the stairs leading to the stage and took away the winner’s crown. Before the seated audience could understand his indignation, he smashed the crown to the ground. According to Globo, a news outlet, the man was the husband to one of the final participants representing Cuiabá and could not bear to his wife lose the competition.
The video started making rounds on the Internet after one of the attendees recorded the man’s actions. The man’s outburst occurred as the winner was announced at the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant.
Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023
Related Articles
Miss Gay Mato Grosso is held annually to select a representative for Mato Grosso, that is, the third-largest state in Brazil. Nathally Becker, who represented the city of Cuiabá, lost to Emannuelly Belini of Várzea Grande.
The viral video via Jam Press shows that just as the twinkling tiara was about to be placed atop Belini’s head, Becker’s husband pulled it away. With an excited crowd cheering for the finalists, he tossed the crown away from the stage. The audience gasped as he yelled and pulled his wife away from the winner.
Revolta na final do concurso Miss Brasil Gay 2023. Torcedor arranca coroa da vencedora e joga no chão durante a cerimônia de premiação. pic.twitter.com/rb6duFvAEn
— Bruno Guzzo® (@brunoguzzo) May 28, 2023
Later, the man repeated his earlier action. He picked up the crown and threw it to the ground again, breaking it into pieces. According to the New York Post, the event’s security team interrupted immediately and pulled the man backstage.
Pageant coordinator Malone Haenisch later released a statement saying, “He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage.” The pageant planner added “legal measures” will be taken against Becker’s husband for disrupting the crowning ceremony. “We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss when the partner of Miss Cuiaba, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown,” Haenisch added.
The organiser also insisted that the pageant’s judges were fair in declaring Belini the winner. He said in a statement, “We reiterate our best wishes and wish you a glamorous reign, and that your activities may reflect the voice and desires of the LGBTQIAP+ community.”
A similar act of violence occurred during the Miss Sri Lanka pageant in October 2022 in New York City. A controversy that ensued after critics claimed the Miss USA pageant was wrongfully “rigged” for Miss Texas in October 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Which countries are skipping the G20 meet in Kashmir?
The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is being hosted by India in Srinagar on 22-24 May. This is J&K's first significant international event since losing its special status in 2019. While Saudi Arabia and Egypt have not yet registered, China and Turkey have chosen to skip the event
G7 Summit in Japan: Why is India invited and what role will it play?
India is a regular guest at the annual G7 summit of the world’s wealthiest democracies. At this year’s gathering in Hiroshima, the focus will be on Russia and China, both nations with whom New Delhi shares complex ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be playing the balancing act once again
In Taiwan, same-sex couples now have right to adoption: Which other countries allow it?
Taiwan on Tuesday passed an amendment that permits same-sex couples to adopt children they are not biologically related to. The other countries where such adoptions are legal are Israel, France, Germany, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Australia, New Zealand among others