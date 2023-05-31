Emotional outbursts at beauty pageants are not uncommon, but this one may just take the cake. At a recently concluded LGBTQ+ beauty pageant in Brazil, a man swarmed the stairs leading to the stage and took away the winner’s crown. Before the seated audience could understand his indignation, he smashed the crown to the ground. According to Globo, a news outlet, the man was the husband to one of the final participants representing Cuiabá and could not bear to his wife lose the competition.

The video started making rounds on the Internet after one of the attendees recorded the man’s actions. The man’s outburst occurred as the winner was announced at the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant.

Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023

Miss Gay Mato Grosso is held annually to select a representative for Mato Grosso, that is, the third-largest state in Brazil. Nathally Becker, who represented the city of Cuiabá, lost to Emannuelly Belini of Várzea Grande.

The viral video via Jam Press shows that just as the twinkling tiara was about to be placed atop Belini’s head, Becker’s husband pulled it away. With an excited crowd cheering for the finalists, he tossed the crown away from the stage. The audience gasped as he yelled and pulled his wife away from the winner.

Revolta na final do concurso Miss Brasil Gay 2023. Torcedor arranca coroa da vencedora e joga no chão durante a cerimônia de premiação. pic.twitter.com/rb6duFvAEn — Bruno Guzzo® (@brunoguzzo) May 28, 2023

Later, the man repeated his earlier action. He picked up the crown and threw it to the ground again, breaking it into pieces. According to the New York Post, the event’s security team interrupted immediately and pulled the man backstage.

Pageant coordinator Malone Haenisch later released a statement saying, “He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage.” The pageant planner added “legal measures” will be taken against Becker’s husband for disrupting the crowning ceremony. “We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss when the partner of Miss Cuiaba, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown,” Haenisch added.

The organiser also insisted that the pageant’s judges were fair in declaring Belini the winner. He said in a statement, “We reiterate our best wishes and wish you a glamorous reign, and that your activities may reflect the voice and desires of the LGBTQIAP+ community.”

A similar act of violence occurred during the Miss Sri Lanka pageant in October 2022 in New York City. A controversy that ensued after critics claimed the Miss USA pageant was wrongfully “rigged” for Miss Texas in October 2022.

