Brazil: Goldminers carve illegal ‘Road to Chaos’ out of Amazon reserve

In an audacious attempt to smuggle excavators into the protected lands, illegal mining mafias have carved out a secret 120 km (75-mile) road of the jungles of Brazil's largest Indigenous territory in recent months

FP Staff December 12, 2022 17:47:33 IST
Representational image. Image courtesy: @tveitdal/Twitter

Rio de Janeiro: Few aerial photographs released by a reconnaissance mission show an attempt to smuggle excavators into Brazil’s largest indigenous territory.

The surveillance plane rolled off the runway and banked west towards the frontline of one of Brazil’s most dramatic environmental and humanitarian crises, The Guardian reported.

Objective

In an audacious attempt to smuggle excavators into the protected lands, illegal mining mafias have carved out a secret 120 km (75-mile) road of the jungles of Brazil’s largest Indigenous territory in recent months.

“I call it the Road to Chaos,” said Danicley de Aguiar, the Greenpeace environmentalist leading the reconnaissance mission over the immense Indigenous sanctuary near the Brazilian border with Venezuela.

According to the environmentalist, such heavy machinery had never before been detected in the Yanomami territory – a Portugal-sized sweep of mountains, rivers and forests in the extreme north of Brazil’s Amazon.

“We believe there are at least four excavators in there – and that takes mining in Yanomami territory to the next level, to a colossal level of destruction,” the senior forest campaigner said, as his team prepared to take to the skies to confirm the road’s existence, The Guardian reported.

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 17:47:33 IST

