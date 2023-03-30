Brazil: Ex-president returns after self-imposed exile of 89 days

Rio De Janeiro: After spending nearly three months in Florida, the former president who also headed the far-right movement in the country returned to Brazil ending his self-imposed banishment.

Jair Bolsonaro, returned home on a commercial flight on Thursday, agencies reported.

Brazilian flag-draped supporters chanted “legend,” but the former president was led out through a side entrance amid heavy security.

He hasn’t been back in his native nation since his followers stormed Congress on January 8th. The possibility that he incited the rioters is under inquiry.

Police took precautions, such as cordoning off the major esplanade in the capital, in response to the rioting started by his supporters on January 8th.

The terminal also had strict security.

According to the Brazilian news outlet O Globo, when his plane landed at the airport at 06:37 local time (09:37 GMT), there were more police agents present than supporters.

After learning that Bolsonaro’s father had left for the Liberal Party’s headquarters, where he is a member, his supporters, who had hoped to see the former president, started leaving the venue.

Before departing Florida, Bolsonaro told CNN that he would not lead the opposition to the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

However, the leader of the Liberal Party has stated that he would like to see Bolsonaro campaign for the party ahead of local elections next year.

Analysts have noted that other conservative lawmakers in Brazil have risen to prominence in his three-month absence.

On December 30, Bolsonaro departed Brazil aboard a plane belonging to the Brazilian air force, just two days before he was scheduled to transfer the presidency to his left-wing rival Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula.

On October 30, Lula barely defeated Mr. Bolsonaro in the presidential run-off; however, the far-right leader never acknowledged his loss in the media.

Many of his supporters did not accept Lula’s victory either, and they camped out in front of army barracks in an effort to persuade the military to remove the recently elected leader.

The fair transfer of power to Lula was supported by Brazil’s institutions, including the military, and Mr. Bolsonaro virtually vanished from public view, rarely leaving the presidential residence and behaving in an unusually quiet manner on social media.

However, a week after Lula assumed power, his supporters were anything but quiet as they ransacked important government facilities in Brasilia.

Over 1,500 individuals were taken into custody after the incident.

Investigators contend that Mr. Bolsonaro’s rhetoric, in which he frequently questioned the validity of the election result and claimed that only death or God could remove him from office, incited the rioters even though he was away in Florida at the time Brazil’s Congress was stormed.

According to reports, Bolsonaro also has other legal issues besides the probe into alleged incitement.

He is accused of allegedly attempting to unlawfully import and retain jewellery worth millions of dollars that Saudi Arabia gave him and his wife in 2019.

He will face court trials over the case in the coming week.

