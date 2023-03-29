Bravo! Crowd lauds Russian man who fled after being arrested for daughter’s anti-war drawing

Moscow: Russian man, who was put under house arrest for an anti-war drawing his daughter made at school, fled custody on Wednesday, after court sentenced him two years in jail on charges of discrediting the army.

As per reports, Alexei Moskalyov became a subject of investigation after his 12-years-old daughter drew a picture depicting Russian missiles raining down on a Ukrainian mother and child, the school’s principal called the authorities.

In the drawing, Glory to Ukraine was written across the Ukrainian banner, and “No to war” was written across the Russian tricolour.

Following the incident, police separated the father-daughter by taking the girl to a shelter home while Moskalyov was put under house arrest.

Police then looked into Moskalyov’s social media and reportedly found his anti-war posts and comments. Soon after criminal charges of discrediting the army were filed against him.

However, before the court announced 2 years in prison for him on Wednesday, Moskalyov, 54, escaped house in Yefremov, Russia and is currently on the run.

According to his attorney, his 13-year-old daughter Maria, who the authorities took from him, penned a letter of support for his trial from the orphanage where she is currently residing, telling him: “Daddy, you’re my hero.”

Since he was put under house arrest earlier this month, he has been apart from her.

Vladimir Biliyenko, the attorney for Moskalyov, stated that he had not seen his client since Monday and was unsure of whether he had fled because all he had was the remark made by the court spokesperson.

“To be completely honest, he admitted that he was still in disbelief,” he said.

He declared that the prosecution would challenge the judgement.

Moskalyov was charged with posting on social media about Russian crimes in Ukraine and making references to the terrorist government in Moscow, but he adamantly denies authoring the posts.

In a brief conclusion, Moskalyov declared his opposition to what the Kremlin insisted was a “special military operation”.

“How does one feel about mortality and dying people? Children are dying, adults are dying. How else could one feel about a conflict but negatively? Russia’s independent news website Mediazona cited him as stating.

Shortly after annexing Ukraine last year, Russia banned denigrating the military.

According to court representatives, Moskalyov broke out of his apartment while under house arrest in Yefremov, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of Moscow, and appeared to have removed a bracelet that tracked his moves.

Some in the audience shouted “Bravo!” when an official declared in court that he had escaped.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.