'(Bor)iss Baar': Fevicol roasts Boris Johnson after resignation, see post

Boris Johnson stepped down as the British Prime Minister on Thursday following a number of resignations from his top team. The development occurred just three years after he succeeded Theresa May in an internal Conservative leadership contest.

Since then, Johnson has been trending on social media and has become the butt of jokes and fodder for memes with even brands from across the globe making fun of him. In India, adhesive brand Fevicol too joined the meme fest and re-shared an old photo.

The brand shared an image with the British royal crown and wrote, “Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jaana chahiye tha (you should have taken Fevicol and not Kohinoor)”.

Have a look at the post here:

The brand, known for its wordplay, wrote, “(Bor)iss baar hum phirse kahenge… (we will say this again)”, pointing toward Boris Johnson's resignation and successive separation from the British government.

The post was originally done in 2020 focusing on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's separation from the royal family, the image was then posted with the text, “Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta“

After Johnson announced he would quit, many well-known brands from the Madam Tussauds museum to KFC to even the football club Chelsea joined the trends with social media users to roast the politician.

Although calls for the Prime Minister to resign were made ever since he was embroiled in the “Partygate” scandal but things worsened when scandal involving former party whip Chris Pincher exploded in the government. The recent departure of Rishi Sunak as the Finance Minister and Sajid Javid as the Health Secretary was the final blow to Johnson’s leadership.

Dozens of ministers including former chancellor Sunak had also resigned and plunged Johnson's leadership into crisis. He avoided addressing the crisis until Thursday when it became clear that the leader lost the confidence of his MPs and that the government could not function any more.

