Boris Johnson set to become UK's next prime minister, receives praise and some criticism on Twitter

Boris Johnson was elected United Kingdom's next prime minister and the Conservative Party's next leader on Tuesday, and world leaders took to Twitter to praise and congratulate him as the new leader. He defeated his rival Jeremy Hunt overwhelmingly in a vote of Conservative Party members, and will be installed as prime minister in a formal handover from Theresa May on Wednesday.

He received praise from fellow Conservatives as well, and rival Jeremy Hunt.

Congratulations @BorisJohnson! You have said very clearly that you are determined to do a deal with Brussels - and you will have my wholehearted support in doing so. Good luck! — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) July 23, 2019

Huge congrats to @BorisJohnson on winning the Conservative leadership. Time for us to get behind him to deliver Brexit, unite the country - and then get on to all the other things that matter to people across the UK#conservativeleadership — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) July 23, 2019

Congratulations @BorisJohnson 4 a campaign well https://t.co/b1rmrIHic6'll be a great PM for our country at this critical moment!Throughout campaign you showed optimism,energy & unbounded confidence in our wonderful country & we need that.All best wishes from the entrepreneur — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 23, 2019

After exhausting all possible avenues to get her Brexit plan through Parliament, former prime minister Theresa May stepped down as party leader on 7 June, triggering a six-week leadership contest. Some 1,60,000 grassroots Conservative party members had the chance to choose their new leader.

Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson on being elected leader of @Conservatives - we now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government. You will have my full support from the back benches. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 23, 2019

US president Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump also congratulated him on being the new prime minister. However, she received flak and was the source of memes and mockery, after she made an error spelling 'Kingdom' as 'Kingston'. She later deleted the tweet.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

On the other hand, there was strong criticism too, received by Members of Parliament and actors alike. Jeremy Bernard Corbyn, a British politician serving as Leader of the Labour Party, and Leader of the Opposition since 2015 heavily criticised Johnson and his policies.

Boris Johnson has won the support of fewer than 100,000 unrepresentative Conservative Party members by promising tax cuts for the richest, presenting himself as the bankers' friend, and pushing for a damaging No Deal Brexit. But he hasn't won the support of our country. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 23, 2019

She is her own parody account. https://t.co/vJAKze46od — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 23, 2019