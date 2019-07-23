You are here:
Boris Johnson set to become UK's next prime minister, receives praise and some criticism on Twitter

World FP Staff Jul 23, 2019 20:14:33 IST

Boris Johnson was elected United Kingdom's next prime minister and the Conservative Party's next leader on Tuesday, and world leaders took to Twitter to praise and congratulate him as the new leader. He defeated his rival Jeremy Hunt overwhelmingly in a vote of Conservative Party members, and will be installed as prime minister in a formal handover from Theresa May on Wednesday.

He received praise from fellow Conservatives as well, and rival Jeremy Hunt.

After exhausting all possible avenues to get her Brexit plan through Parliament, former prime minister Theresa May stepped down as party leader on 7 June, triggering a six-week leadership contest. Some 1,60,000 grassroots Conservative party members had the chance to choose their new leader.

US president Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump also congratulated him on being the new prime minister. However, she received flak and was the source of memes and mockery, after she made an error spelling 'Kingdom' as 'Kingston'. She later deleted the tweet.

On the other hand, there was strong criticism too, received by Members of Parliament and actors alike. Jeremy Bernard Corbyn, a British politician serving as Leader of the Labour Party, and Leader of the Opposition since 2015 heavily criticised Johnson and his policies.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 20:14:33 IST

