Books against Islam, national interest to be collected from publishers: Afghanistan Ministry of Information and Culture

New Delhi: Books that are opposed to Islam and the interests of the country will be collected, said officials of the Ministry of Information and Culture in Afghanistan.

According to a report in the Tolo News, “There are still hundreds of books on the market that are written against Islam, against Islamic principles, or that promote other ideologies like secularism. And also, there are some books that lead to the immorality of youth,” said Abdulhaq Hemad, the ministry’s head of media and publication control.

Afghanistan Publishers and Booksellers Union said that books with such content were either imported or published in the nation during the last 20 years.

Taliban ‘ban’ contraceptives for women

Meanwhile, the Taliban have allegedly stopped selling contraceptives to women, claiming that it is “haram” or forbidden under Sharia law. Drug stores and pharmacies across Afghanistan have allegedly been directed not to stock any pills, ampoules, or medicines used as contraceptive.

Reacting to the move, though there has been no official announcement to this effect, Former Policy Advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees, Shabnam Nasimi tweeted: “Access to contraception is a universal human right. This is outrageous.”

Contraceptive prices skyrocket

According to Afghanistan-based online news agency Rukhshana Media, selling contraceptives to women has been quietly stopped in Kabul and Balkh provinces.

The unofficial ban has doubled the price of contraceptives. There is, however, no regulation on drugs as the report said they are secretly sold on the grey market as the imports go unchecked by the Taliban.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.