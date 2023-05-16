World

Bombardments escalate as military factions battle in Sudan's capital

Witnesses reported hearing airstrikes, fights, and explosions in the south of Khartoum, and that heavy shelling had occurred overnight in some areas of the neighbouring city of Bahri and Omdurman

FP Staff May 16, 2023 13:51:29 IST
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan. AP File

Residents in Sudan’s capital reported a major increase in airstrikes and artillery fire early on Tuesday as the army attempted to drive out paramilitary rivals it has been battling for more than a month.

Although concentrated in Khartoum, the battle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has caused unrest in other parts of the country, particularly in the western region of Darfur.

It has forced about 200,000 people to flee into neighbouring countries and displaced more than 700,000 inside Sudan, triggering a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilise the region.

Updated Date: May 16, 2023 13:51:29 IST

