Bomb alert on Poland to Greece Ryanair flight, Greek F-16 jets scrambled to escort plane
Two F-16 jets were dispatched to escort the flight, from Katowice to Athens, as it entered Greek airspace from North Macedonia
Greek warplanes were scrambled Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece with over 190 people on board after a bomb alert was reported to authorities, AFP quoted a defence ministry source as saying.
Two F-16 jets were dispatched to escort the flight, from Katowice to Athens, as it entered Greek airspace from North Macedonia, the source told AFP.
The plane had earlier been escorted by Hungarian warplanes, the official added.
The plane landed at an isolated location at Athens International Airport shortly before 1600 GMT and was under inspection by a bomb disposal team, state news agency ANA said.
It was not immediately clear who made the bomb threat claim.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Just ask: Netherlands ready to give top-notch F16 fighters to Ukraine
Ukraine has long sought the American made fighter jet to fight back the numerically and technologically superior Russian Air Force
US Senator aims to block $20 billion F-16 deal with NATO member Turkiye
In October 2021 Turkiye asked the United States to buy 40 new F-16 fighter jets and 80 modernisation kits for its existing fleet. The State Department, according to a Reuters report, on 12 January informed the Senate and House committees that it intended to proceed with the proposed deal