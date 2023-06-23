Boeing to invest $100 million in infrastructure and pilot training programs in India

Boeing has announced that it will invest $100 million in infrastructure and pilot training programs in India, according to a statement released by the White House on Thursday,

This significant investment comes shortly after Air India’s recent firm orders for over 200 jets from Boeing. The orders include 20 state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliners, 10 cutting-edge 777Xs, and 190 advanced 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft, reported Reuters.

The timing of this announcement coincides with a series of agreements signed by the US and Indian companies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday.

Boeing’s decision to invest in pilot training infrastructure further demonstrates its dedication to supporting India’s thriving aviation sector. The allocated funds will be utilised to enhance training facilities and programs, ensuring that future pilots in the country receive exceptional training and development opportunities.

By strengthening pilot training capabilities, Boeing aims to contribute to India’s ambitious aviation goals and the cultivation of a skilled workforce within the industry.

As Boeing continues to collaborate with India’s aviation sector, this investment not only fuels the industry’s growth, but also strengthens the partnership between Boeing and India, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.

With inputs from agencies

