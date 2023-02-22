BNP's last resorts are 'communal violence and militancy', says Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

New Delhi: Awami League has hit out at the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and said that BNP’s last resorts are “communal violence and militancy.”

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Calling BNP the “sponsor of militants” in the country, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that not his party but BNP formed a “one-party rule” system after killing Bangabandhu and his family members and subsequently killed democracy.

“BNP joined forces with Jamaat-e Islami that embraces Pakistani ideology rather than our culture and language. After independence, they have been the main proponents of attacks on our language and culture. Our oath is to resist them,” he added.

Earlier Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud had said, “BNP is a barrier in the way of practicing democracy and in deepening the democratic governance system in Bangladesh.”

“BNP also likes Pakistan. That is why they want to follow Pakistan, but a caretaker government will never return in Bangladesh,” added Mahmud.

BNP demands for caretaker government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital in December 2022 to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before the next general elections expected to be held in early 2024.

Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, have repeatedly ruled out the Opposition’s demand, saying a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the country’s constitution.

An election-time caretaker government system was introduced in the constitution in 1996 to oversee national elections, but it was nullified in 2011 under Hasina through passage of a constitutional amendment and after the Supreme Court ruled the system was contradictory to the constitution.

The BNP boycotted the election in 2014, and the results of the vote in 2018 were disputed because of allegations of vote rigging by the ruling party, which won with an overwhelming majority.

