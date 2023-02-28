BNP wants to turn Bangladesh into Afghanistan, says Awami League

New Delhi: Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies want to turn Bangladesh into a state like Afghanistan.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Quader said, “Allowing the BNP to assume power and letting Bangladesh turn into Afghanistan is the same thing,” he said in a discussion in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital, marking 54th anniversary of Bangladesh Mahila Awami League.”

“This is the party whose hands were stained with the blood of 26,000 AL leaders and activists,” he said, questioning why BNP would be allowed to go to state power as it established militancy in the country.

Earlier, Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud had hit out at the BNP.

Hasan Mahmud said, “BNP is a barrier in the way of practicing democracy and in deepening the democratic governance system in Bangladesh.”

“BNP also likes Pakistan. That is why they want to follow Pakistan, but a caretaker government will never return in Bangladesh,” added Mahmud.

“The present government will perform as the election-period government like all other parliamentary democratic countries across the globe,” Mahmud added further.

BNP demands for caretaker government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital in December 2022 to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before the next general elections expected to be held in early 2024.

Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, have repeatedly ruled out the Opposition’s demand, saying a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the country’s constitution.

