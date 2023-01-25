BNP to hold protest rallies in Dhaka, other cities across Bangladesh

New Delhi: Bangladesh Nationalist Party(BNP) along with other Opposition parties, allies, and organisations is planning to hold protest rallies in Dhaka and other cities across Bangladesh.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, the organisers said the program is meant for registering a protest against the introduction of one-party Baksal rule by Awami League on this day in 1975, rise in the prices of power and gas and mounting pressure on the government to accept their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party caretaker government.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is also likely to announce a countrywide rally and demonstration program for February 4.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital in December to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before next general elections expected to be held in early 2024.

The supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, reached the protest venue in Dhaka overnight amid tight security while Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan warned of dire consequences in case of violence from the rally.

Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, have repeatedly ruled out the opposition’s demand, saying a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the country’s constitution.

The rally in Dhaka was held during heightened tension after police stormed the party headquarters following clashes between police and opposition supporters on Wednesday, leaving at least one dead and 50 injured. Police arrested more than 400 opposition activists.

