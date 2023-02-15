BNP reschedules its road march in Dhaka to 17 February

New Delhi: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has rescheduled its road march in Dhaka by a day. BNP said, the march will be organised on 17 February instead of 18 February.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, “BNP acting office secretary Syed Imran Saleh announced the decision of the party at a press conference at its Naya Paltan central office on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, the date for staging a similar program in all other metropolitan cities—Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Comilla, Faridpur, Narayanganj and Gazipur– remains 18 February as per the previous announcement of the party.

BNP-Awami League men clash in Gazipur

A clash was reported between Awami League and BNP men in Gazipur’s Sreepur in Bangladesh on Saturday.

Awami League men have been accused of attacking BNP leaders and activists, who were carrying out their march procession.

Meanwhile, BNP men were accused of attacking the Awami League men at their central office.

During the attack, a BNP man, Jahidul Islam Jahid, was reportedly seen holding a gun, Sreepur police station Officer-in-Charge Md Moniruzzaman said.

Bangladesh opposition demand PM Sheikh Hasina quit before polls

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital in December last year to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before next general elections expected to be held in early 2024.

Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, have repeatedly ruled out the opposition’s demand, saying a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the country’s constitution.

