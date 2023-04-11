'BNP participates in elections wearing a veil,' says Awami League General Secretary

New Delhi: Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said although BNP is yet to show interest to join the next parliamentary elections, many BNP leaders are secretly taking preparations for the polls.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, “Many BNP leaders and activists are communicating about the elections. Among you (BNP leaders), there are many leaders like Ukil Abdus Sattar. Many leaders are looking for a way to participate in the elections and are communicating secretly. Wait and see,” Obaidul Quader said.

“BNP participates in elections wearing a veil,” he added.

Earlier, Awami League General Secretary had accused BNP of being influenced by the Pakistani ideology and mindset.

Obaidul Quader said the BNP and Pakistan’s positions on the genocide of Bengalis in 1971 are the same.

BNP demands for caretaker government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital in December 2022 to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before the next general elections expected to be held in early 2024.

Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, have repeatedly ruled out the Opposition’s demand, saying a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the country’s constitution.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.