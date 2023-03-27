BNP is deeply influenced by Pakistani ideology and mindset, says Awami League

New Delhi: BNP is deeply influenced by Pakistani ideology and mindset, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the BNP and Pakistan’s positions on the genocide of Bengalis in 1971 are the same.

Meanwhile, Awami League said BNP leaders in reality do not want party chief Begum Khaleda Zia to be released from jail.

“If Begum Khaleda Zia gets released, Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other BNP leaders will lose their supremacy. That is why they do not want her release,” said Awami League’s Hasan Mahmud.

“If they wanted her release, they would have faced the cases against her in court with the help of eminent lawyers. But they did not face the cases,” he added.

BNP demands for caretaker government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Bangladesh’s capital in December 2022 to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before the next general elections expected to be held in early 2024.

Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, have repeatedly ruled out the Opposition’s demand, saying a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the country’s constitution.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.