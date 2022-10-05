Blast at Kabul mosque near Taliban Interior Ministry, second in 2 days

New Delhi: A blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kabul in the vicinity of the heavily guarded Taliban interior ministry’s compound on Wednesday, with several people being feared dead.

No official word has, however, come from the ruling Taliban yet regarding any casualties.

Local media reports have claimed that as many as 20 people have been injured as congregational prayers were taking place at the time of the explosion in the government compound

“The mosque is used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees,” Taliban interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.

The blast comes a day after another deadly blast rocked the Afghan capital on Tuesday, in which nearly 53 people were killed including 46 women. The explosion occurred in a classroom. According to reports, nearly a hundred people were injured in Tuesday’s blast.

These series of blasts may have a link with the Taliban completing one year in power. Following the withdrawal of US troops from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban swept into Kabul and other cities in less than 48 hours in August 2021.The then civilian government which had the support of the United States was ousted from power with many politicians as well as civilians fleeing the country anticipating a brutal and harsh environment under the Taliban.

Since coming to power last year, the Taliban it is believed have violated several human rights, broken pledges and also ignored basic rights for women in their country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.