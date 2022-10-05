Blast at Kabul mosque near Taliban Interior Ministry, second in 2 days
The blast comes a day after another deadly blast rocked the Afghan capital on Tuesday, in which nearly 53 people were killed including 46 women. The explosion occurred in a classroom
New Delhi: A blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kabul in the vicinity of the heavily guarded Taliban interior ministry’s compound on Wednesday, with several people being feared dead.
No official word has, however, come from the ruling Taliban yet regarding any casualties.
Local media reports have claimed that as many as 20 people have been injured as congregational prayers were taking place at the time of the explosion in the government compound
“The mosque is used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees,” Taliban interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.
The blast comes a day after another deadly blast rocked the Afghan capital on Tuesday, in which nearly 53 people were killed including 46 women. The explosion occurred in a classroom. According to reports, nearly a hundred people were injured in Tuesday’s blast.
These series of blasts may have a link with the Taliban completing one year in power. Following the withdrawal of US troops from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban swept into Kabul and other cities in less than 48 hours in August 2021.The then civilian government which had the support of the United States was ousted from power with many politicians as well as civilians fleeing the country anticipating a brutal and harsh environment under the Taliban.
Since coming to power last year, the Taliban it is believed have violated several human rights, broken pledges and also ignored basic rights for women in their country.
Kabul bomb blast: Death toll rises to 43 in suicide attack at school in Shia-Hazara neighbourhood
A suicide bomber on Friday blew himself up next to women at a gender-segregated study hall in a Kabul neighbourhood, home to the historically oppressed Shiite Muslim Hazara community
Meerut: 6 Muslim men suspected in Taliban-style beheading; torso recovered, head still missing
The news spread fast and caused commotion and outrage among locals, who staged a dharna, blocking a local highway for several hours. The protesters demanded recovery of the missing head
Taliban fire into air to disperse women's rally as Iran’s anti-hijab protests spread to Afghanistan
Taliban forces fired shots into the air on Thursday to disperse a women's rally supporting protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police.