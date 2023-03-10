Billed as largest infra project in Europe, Britain's HS2 high-speed rail delayed yet again due to rising costs

London: The United Kingdom on Friday said it would need to delay building parts of a new high-speed railway linking London and northern England after the expenditure of the massive rail project, known as HS2, soared yet again.

In the latest impediment to a project meant to modernise Britain’s rail network and add capacity on busy tracks, the UK government said construction of a section in central England would have to be postponed, citing a fund crunch.

Explaining the delay, British transport secretary Mark Harper said in a written statement to Parliament, “We have seen significant inflationary pressure and increased project costs.”

Companies involved in building HS2 include Kier Group, Balfour Beatty and Vinci.

Initially proposed in 2009, HS2 is billed as the largest infrastructure project in Europe and aims to help the UK catch up with other European countries with extensive high-speed rail.

The whole project, which will connect London Euston to Manchester, had been scheduled for final completion from 2035-2040. But Harper said the section between the city of Birmingham and the town of Crewe around 60 miles to its north would be “re-phased” by two years.

Harper did not set a new completion date for the whole northern section linking Birmingham to Manchester.

He also said the section of rail linking HS2 to Euston station in central London would be deprioritised, with work focusing first on joining the line up to a newly-built but much less central hub in suburban north-west London.

“These are the difficult but responsible decisions we are taking, that put the priorities of the British people first, in controlling inflation and reducing government debt,” Harper said.

The high-speed rail project was expected to cost between 72 billion and 98 billion pounds at 2019 prices, but since then the cost of building it has been pushed up by rising inflation — which stood at around 18% in the construction industry last year, affecting materials like timber, steel and concrete.

“Thousands of jobs, and billions in economic growth are dependent on this project,” said Louise Haigh, transport policy chief for Britain’s opposition Labour Party. The government’s “chaos and chronic indecision” was holding back jobs, growth and costing taxpayers more money, she added.

The construction of the first part of HS2, from west London to Birmingham, is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.