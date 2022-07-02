Bill Gates gets nostalgic, shares 48-year-old resume; internet thanks Microsoft co-founder

Many users were left surprised to see that the Microsoft co-founder had included personal details like his weight and height in the document

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently took a trip down memory lane, as he shared a photo of his almost five-decade old resume. The CV of the entrepreneur has grabbed eyeballs online, as many users were left in splits due to his funny and self-deprecating caption.

Gates took to LinkedIn and posted his 48-year-old resume with the caption, “Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago.”

Check it out:

The one-page resume was created by Gates when he was in his first year at Harvard. The document also featured the courses taken in by Gates at the university, including Data Base Management, Operating Systems Structure, Compiler Construction and Computer Graphics. He later dropped out of Harvard to establish Microsoft. At the age of 26, he became the richest man in the world, a title he held for several years.

The post went viral, as many people were stunned to see such an old CV. Many users praised Gates for posting his resume to motivate others. “ We should all keep copies of our past resumes to go back and have a look. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives,” wrote one user. "Bill Gates, Sir, your resume will still stand out after 48 years. It's quite impressive & I believe what you did back then will take up to 10 resumes to fill it today,” commented another.

Many users were left surprised to see that the Microsoft co-founder had included personal details like his weight and height in the document.

Bill Gates was recently photographed with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Mahesh Babu took to social media to share the picture and wrote that the Microsoft co-founder was “one of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble!” The actor had added that Gates was an inspiration.

