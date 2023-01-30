Bilawal Bhutto will discuss issues about Afghanistan, Syria, and Ukraine on this trip, says Russia's Foreign Ministry

New Delhi: Pakistan media reported that Finance Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is on a two-day visit to the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that on this trip the Pakistani FM will discuss issues about Afghanistan, Syria, and Ukraine.

The visit comes after a high-level Russian delegation led by energy minister Nikolay Shulginov visited Pakistan last week to explore possibilities of providing oil to cash-strapped Pakistan.

According to a joint statement issued after the parleys, the two sides reached an agreement in principle on the supply of Russian crude oil and oil products to Pakistan, with technical details to be finalised in March this year.

“Both sides agreed that after consensus on the technical specifications achieved, the oil and gas trade transaction will be structured in a way it has a mutual economic benefit for both countries. The process is to be completed within March 2023,” the statement read.

It is believed that the visit of Bilawal would help to expedite the supply of Russian oil to Pakistan.

