Big worry for China, Pakistan as India prepares to acquire long range shells for M777 artillery

Washington: American arms manufacturer General Atomics has manufactured 155 mm state-of-the-art artillery shells for the M777 howitzer. This shell has been named Long-Range Maneuvering Projectile (LRMP). The maximum range of this shell is 150 kilometers.

The LRMP is completely different from other artillery ammunition. Wings are attached to this artillery shell, which open after reaching a designated height and move rapidly towards the target.

India has been using the M777 howitzer for a long time. The Indian Army has deployed these guns the high-altitude areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) adjoining China.

M777 artillery to use new long-range shell

During the Sea Air Space 2023 event, General Atomics revealed that its new 155mm ammunition can be fired from the M777 artillery unit. Apart from this, cannons with 39 caliber barrels can use it. He told that the range of this new shell is 150 km. The LRMP projectile has to be propelled to a great height to hit a target at maximum range.

After reaching the specified altitude, the device attached to the shell detaches and unfolds its wing. After this, the shell moves rapidly towards its target.

New M777 shells to be available later this year

General Dynamics plans to conduct its first LRMP test by the end of this month. After this, it will be extensively tested by the end of 2023. There is a plan to make this shell fireable from a 127 mm cannon. In such a situation, the maximum range of the shells can be reduced to 100 kilometers. Once the trials are complete, it will be offered for purchase to the operator countries of the M777.

India uses M777 howitzer

The Indian Army uses the M777 Howitzer. It has been deployed along the border with China and Pakistan. Being lighter in weight than the rest of the guns, the M777 has been deployed in high altitude areas adjacent to the LAC.

If India buys the new M777 shells, then China’s problems may increase. Due to the inhospitable terrain of the Himalayas, most of the fighting would be fought with long range weapons. In such a situation, this shell which can hit a distance of 150 kilometers can give an edge to the Indian Army.

