World

Big win for Twitter, Google at US Supreme Court in internet liability cases

The judges debated two cases in which the families of terrorist attack victims claimed that Google and Twitter should be held accountable for aiding and abetting ISIS, which resulted in the death of their loved ones.

FP Staff May 19, 2023 08:57:22 IST
Big win for Twitter, Google at US Supreme Court in internet liability cases

Representative Image- ANI

In a big win for social media giants Twitter and Google, US Supreme Court on Thursday sidestepped claims that internet companies can be held accountable for the content posted on their sites, The Hill reported.

The judges debated two cases in which the families of terrorist attack victims claimed that Google and Twitter should be held accountable for aiding and abetting ISIS, which resulted in the death of their loved ones.

After the legal accusations, Google claimed that it was shielded from all of it by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, passed in 1996 to stop internet service providers from being held accountable for third-party information uploaded on their websites.

Related Articles

US

US Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit on Title 42 border expulsions

US

Unsubscribing From Blue: Over half of Twitter Blue’s initial adopters cancel their subscriptions

However, the court decided on Thursday that neither company had any underlying obligation to require the protections, avoiding becoming involved in the contentious Section 230 argument, according to The Hill.

In the Twitter case, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for a unanimous jury that the plaintiffs’ claims came “far short of plausibly alleging that defendants aided and abetted the Reina attack.”

The incident dates back to the time when an ISIS-linked attacker opened fire at the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy neighbourhood of Istanbul, Turkey, on January 1, 2017, killing at least 38 people, along with Nawras Alassaf.

Hundreds of people had been enjoying New Year’s Day there when the incident took place. The family of Alassaf filed a lawsuit against Twitter and other tech companies, claiming they did not do enough to combat the terrorist organisation.

The incident dates back to the time when an ISIS-linked attacker opened fire at the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy neighbourhood of Istanbul, Turkey, on January 1, 2017, killing at least 38 people, along with Nawras Alassaf. Hundreds of people had been enjoying New Year’s Day there when the incident took place.

The family of Alassaf filed a lawsuit against Twitter and other tech companies, claiming they did not do enough to combat the terrorist organisation.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 19, 2023 08:57:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

This Class 5 question paper from pre-Independence era is not as easy as you think
India

This Class 5 question paper from pre-Independence era is not as easy as you think

The Class 5 question paper includes some tough questions, that might be difficult for students in today's time

Top ad executive Linda Yaccarino replaces Elon Musk as Twitter CEO
World

Top ad executive Linda Yaccarino replaces Elon Musk as Twitter CEO

Yaccarino has worked at NBCUniversal for nearly 12 years — with her team generating more than $100 billion in ad sales since 2011, her company bio says

Change In Command: Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO, NBC Exec Linda Yaccarino to take over
World

Change In Command: Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO, NBC Exec Linda Yaccarino to take over

Elon Musk will soon step down as Twitter's CEO, take over the role of CTO and Executive Chairman. Musk will be bringing in Linda Yaccarino, as the Twitter CEO. Yaccarino is a seasoned advertising executive and will be vital in bringing advertisers back to Twitter.