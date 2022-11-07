Big win for India as UK court allows extradition of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari
The fugitive arms dealer will now be brought to India. Legal action was being carried out against Sanjay Bhandari on the basis of records from transactions conducted with several firms in Dubai. The trial was being conducted at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London
Sanjay Bhandari Case: A UK court has allowed the extradition of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India. Sanjay Bhandari had allegedly received payments amounting to over Rs 400 crore from foreign entities in connection with defence deals during the UPA regime.
The fugitive arms dealer will now be brought to India. Legal action was being carried out against Sanjay Bhandari on the basis of records from transactions conducted with several firms in Dubai. The trial was being conducted at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.
The Indian government was seeking the extradition of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari on the grounds of money laundering and failing to declare his foreign assets. The last arguments in the extradition case were heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London
on October 4 and the verdict has now been delivered.
Money laundering charges have been framed in India against Sanjay Bhandari on behalf of CBI and ED. Being in the UK, he has been declared a fugitive. The Indian government had appealed to the UK for Sanjay Bhandari’s extradition.
On June 16, 2020, the then British Home Minister Priti Patel had accepted Sanjay Bhandari’s extradition request. After this, he was arrested on July 15, 2020. He was granted bail by the court on seven conditions, including depositing his passport with security of £1.2 million, being under house arrest in central London and making daily attendance at the nearest police station.
According to some reports, Sanjay Bhandari, declared a fugitive in the money laundering case, is said to be close to Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing Vadra’s purchase of a bungalow from Bhandari in London at a very cheap price. However, Vadra has denied having any business relationship with him.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Look forward to working closely together on global issues: PM Modi congratulates UK PM Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak will be the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. His vision for India-UK bilateral ties has gone beyond the opportunity for the UK to sell things in India, wanting Britain to also 'learn from India'
'Need to look differently', says Rishi Sunak; wants to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way
Addressing a gathering of British Indian Conservative Party members in August, UK-born Indian-origin Tory MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, Rishi Sunak vowed to get the country through the difficult times of inflation and build a better, safer Britain
UK gets first non-White PM: Lesser know facts about Rishi Sunak, India's connection and challenges before him
42-year-old Rishi Sunak was born in the UK's Southampton area to an Indian family. His grandparents hail from Punjab