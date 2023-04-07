Big step for India's AMCA programme as Rolls-Royce confirms export licence for combat engine technology transfer

New Delhi: In a major boost for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Indian government, Rolls-Royce has confirmed an export license from the UK government for combat engine technology transfer to India.

A report by Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW) quoted officials from Rolls-Royce as saying that the combat engine technology transfer to India will be for the purpose of combat engine development with a unique co-creation model.

The Intellectual Property (IP) for this technology will be developed and owned in India for the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) programme.

General Electric wants export licence for India

General Electric (GE), which is based in the US, has also requested the US government for an export licence that will fund the joint development of a combat engine for India’s AMCA programme.

General Electric (GE) has also gained backing for these programmes from several members of the US Congress. But the request is currently awaiting approval.

Rolls-Royce has claimed that even if India receives orders for the AMCA programme from other nations, General Electric (GE) will never permit India to retain Intellectual Property (IP) for the engine that it is offering to co-develop for India and will require GE and US administration clearance for export of this engine to other countries.

General Electric (GE) proposes to establish an engine subsidiary in India with a supply chain composed of companies from the private sector.

Technically, it is possible to produce everything totally domestically, but its local engine subsidiary will continue to have the ToT and other Intellectual Property (IP) rights.

Implications for India’s security scenario

The AMCA programme is intended to enable India to develop a fighter aircraft capable of taking on the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) of China. It is expected to counter the JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft of China, which is also used by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The AMCA programme is expected to be a crucial step for India in the quest to develop a fifth generation fighter aircraft.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is suffering from a worrying shortfall in the number of fighter squadrons and an indegenously developed fighter aircraft is expected to fill this gap.

Earlier this year, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had announced the ‘metal cutting’ for the first prototype of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

