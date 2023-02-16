Big push for Atmanirbhar Bharat as Russia keen to co-develop Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate with India
According to Russia’s state news agency TASS, a Russian delegation is at the ongoing Aero India 2023 at Bengaluru to conduct a dialogue on exploring the joint development of the Sukhoi Su-75 with India under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative
Bengaluru: In a major boost for the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Indian government, Russian state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec plans to invite India to participate in the development program of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate fighter aircraft.
According to Russia’s state news agency TASS, a Russian delegation is at the ongoing Aero India 2023 at Bengaluru to conduct a dialogue on exploring the joint development of the Sukhoi Su-75 with India under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.
“A delegation of representatives of our aircraft-building companies will attend the Aero India air show. We plan to discuss cooperation in fifth-generation aircraft. In particular, there is the intention to invite our Indian partners to join the Checkmate light tactical fighter project,” TASS quoted a Russian official as saying.
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate was unveiled in 2021
The latest fifth-generation fighter project launched by Russia, the Sukhoi Su-75 was unveiled in 2021 during an air show in Moscow.
Apart from providing a major boost to the Russian air force, Rostec has also proposed that the Sukhoi Su-75 could be exported to nations having friendly ties with Russia.
Former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yuri Borisov had announced in 2021 that the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate will be promoted in India, Vietnam and several nations in Africa.
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate is a low-cost stealth fighter
The project the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate showcases the latest achievements by Russia in the sectors of aerospace science and engineering.
The Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate has been derived mainly through the advances seen today from the Su-57 “Felon”, which was the first fifth-generation fighter aircraft of Russia.
Rostec relies on two aspects of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate that it considers “unbeatable” in order to promote the fighter aircraft in the international market.
The first of these characteristics of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate is its power-to-weight ratio, which Rostec claims is “unique in its class”.
The second aspect is the acquisition price of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate, which is estimated to be between $25 million and $30 million.
Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate features
The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which controls the main Russian aerospace manufacturers has informed that the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate has the ability to carry a war load of 7,400 kg in internal compartments.
The fifth-generation fighter aircraft has the ability to fly at a maximum speed of 2,200 km/h with a flight range of 2,800 kilometers.
UAC had revealed in 2022 that the company intends to manufacture four prototypes of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate and kick off the test flight campaign in 2024.
The company had also informed that an unmanned version of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate is in the works.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Defence industry one of key drivers of India's growth, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
The Defence Minister has called upon Indian and global industry leaders to support the government’s endeavour to design, develop and manufacture cutting-edge products, using critical technologies within the country to attain complete ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.
Prachanda Josh: Indian Army Chief soars in Light Combat Helicopter at Aero India 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector on the opening day of Aero India 2023 and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally
LCH Prachand, BrahMos missiles, HAL’s HLFT-42 and more: The stars at Aero India 2023
The Aero India 2023 show kicked off to a flying start in Bengaluru. The five-day event will see several defence companies displaying their capabilities. The country’s ‘Make in India’ thrust will also shine bright as the BrahMos missile, the LCH Prachand, jetpacks for the Indian Army will be featured