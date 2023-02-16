Big push for Atmanirbhar Bharat as Russia keen to co-develop Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate with India

Bengaluru: In a major boost for the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Indian government, Russian state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec plans to invite India to participate in the development program of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate fighter aircraft.

According to Russia’s state news agency TASS, a Russian delegation is at the ongoing Aero India 2023 at Bengaluru to conduct a dialogue on exploring the joint development of the Sukhoi Su-75 with India under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

“A delegation of representatives of our aircraft-building companies will attend the Aero India air show. We plan to discuss cooperation in fifth-generation aircraft. In particular, there is the intention to invite our Indian partners to join the Checkmate light tactical fighter project,” TASS quoted a Russian official as saying.

Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate was unveiled in 2021

The latest fifth-generation fighter project launched by Russia, the Sukhoi Su-75 was unveiled in 2021 during an air show in Moscow.

Apart from providing a major boost to the Russian air force, Rostec has also proposed that the Sukhoi Su-75 could be exported to nations having friendly ties with Russia.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yuri Borisov had announced in 2021 that the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate will be promoted in India, Vietnam and several nations in Africa.

Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate is a low-cost stealth fighter

The project the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate showcases the latest achievements by Russia in the sectors of aerospace science and engineering.

The Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate has been derived mainly through the advances seen today from the Su-57 “Felon”, which was the first fifth-generation fighter aircraft of Russia.

Rostec relies on two aspects of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate that it considers “unbeatable” in order to promote the fighter aircraft in the international market.

The first of these characteristics of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate is its power-to-weight ratio, which Rostec claims is “unique in its class”.

The second aspect is the acquisition price of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate, which is estimated to be between $25 million and $30 million.

Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate features

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which controls the main Russian aerospace manufacturers has informed that the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate has the ability to carry a war load of 7,400 kg in internal compartments.

The fifth-generation fighter aircraft has the ability to fly at a maximum speed of 2,200 km/h with a flight range of 2,800 kilometers.

UAC had revealed in 2022 that the company intends to manufacture four prototypes of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate and kick off the test flight campaign in 2024.

The company had also informed that an unmanned version of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate is in the works.

