Big Covid rebound over next two or three months, says China

Beijing: China could possible see a big Covid-19 rebound over next two or three months, said a prominent government scientist, who also informed that 80 per cent of the country’s 1.4 billion population have already been infected by coronavirus.

China has allegedly been not letting the world know the true picture of Covid situation in the country. Last month, the Asian nation relaxed its stringent ‘zero-Covid’ policy, but around December 22, the number of daily infections hit a peak of more than 7 million per day, while the daily deaths crossed 4,000-mark on 4 January.

The alarming figures that have brought to the fore the real scenario of Covid situation in China was published on the website of country’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday.

“Around December 22, 2022, the number of infected people and the number of fever outpatient consultations reached a peak,” it said with the number of new infections “exceeding 7 million per day and the number of daily fever outpatient consultations peaking at 2.867 million”.

On December 23, daily visits to fever clinics reached 2.86 million.

Last week, a National Health Commission official said that China has passed the peak of Covid patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions.

According to government data, as on 12 January, around 60,000 people died of Covid in hospitals. The casualties were merely a month after China abruptly dismantled its zero-Covid policy.

However, some experts say that figure probably vastly undercounts the full impact, as it does not include people who died at home. Also, several doctors in China have earlier said that they are discouraged from citing Covid as a cause of death.

