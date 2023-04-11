Biden to start his Ireland visit with Belfast, meet UK PM Rishi Sunak

London: US President Joe Biden will start his four-day visit to Northern Ireland and the neighbouring Republic of Ireland with an initial stop in Belfast. Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland has been chalked out to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Belfast Agreement, which concluded many years of armed conflict in that country.

According to the White House, Biden will visit the neighbouring Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

The US President’s trip to Northern Ireland will see leaders of both countries discuss cooperation on a wide range of global challenges and Biden will also participate in a number of events during his visit.

The United States is known to be proud of the role it played in securing peace in Northern Ireland. The tireless work of Senator George Mitchell as well as the intense engagement of former President Bill Clinton were essential for the agreement.

President Biden too views the agreement as part of his own political legacy and can claim credit for encouraging US involvement in the peace process through the 1980s and 90s.

In Belfast, President Biden will talk about how the US can help to support “Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential”.

Later in Dublin, he is expected to address the Irish parliament and stress the close bilateral co-operation between the two nations. He will also make more personal visits to County Louth and County Mayo to revisit his family roots.

It is well known in American political circles that President Biden is inordinately proud of his personal Irish heritage. He mentions it at every opportunity to the media. Biden is expected to return to Washington on April 14.

