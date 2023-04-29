Biden reduces prison sentences for 31 convicted of non-violent drug offences

US President Joe Biden on Friday reduced the prison sentences of 31 people convicted of drug-related crimes, using his powers of the presidency to soften punishment for non-violent offences.

All the sentences will now end on June 30, with the remainder of their time to be served as in-home confinement.

Biden this week launched his bid for a second term in the 2024 election. The Democratic president faces pressure to show progress on racial and criminal justice issues.

The United States has less than 5% of the world’s population but a fifth of its prisoners. A disproportionate share are people of colour, who make up a sizable chunk of Biden’s support base in his race for the White House.

The announcement came as the White House unveiled a 77-page plan to reduce “unnecessary” incarcerations, support rehabilitation for imprisoned people and help those getting out of prison re-enter society more successfully.

Biden has reduced sentences or outright pardoned more than 100 individuals.

Most were drug-related cases. He also pardoned a group of thousands more who had been convicted of simple marijuana possession.

