Biden, Macron, Sunak: Who said what after historic Air India deal with Boeing, Airbus, Rolls Royce

Washington: US President Joe Biden, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Air India after the TATA group-owned Indian airline signed the world’s largest aviation deal in history with Boeing, Airbus and Rolls-Royce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday and the two leaders hailed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries.

According to an announcement by the White House, Boeing and Air India have reached an agreement under which the airline will purchase 220 planes from Boeing — 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X — for USD 34 billion.

There will be an option to buy 70 more aircraft that could take the total transaction value to USD 45.9 billion.

Joe Biden hailed Air India for the deal with Boeing and called it a ‘historic agreement’.

“The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing,” Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership,” the statement added.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a “warm and productive” phone call with US President Joe Biden.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains,” the PMO statement added.

The Tata group will also buy 250 aircraft from French aviation company Airbus and 68 Trent XWB-97 engines from British firm Rolls Royce. The deal with Rolls Royce included an option to buy 20 more engines.

“This is the biggest ever order for the Trent XWB-97, which exclusively powers the Airbus A350-1000. Air India has also ordered 12 Trent XWB-84, engines, the sole engine option for the Airbus A350-900,” Rolls Royce said in a statement.

This is the first time that an Indian airline has ordered the Trent XWB and the deal will make Air India the largest operator of the Trent XWB-97 in the world.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, said that France was committed to working closely with India in areas beyond the aviation sector.

“This achievement shows that Airbus and all its French partners are fully dedicated to develop new areas of dedication with India,” Macron said during a video presentation.

Macron also said that France was committed to providing state-of-the-art, most efficient technology to India and that the end of the pandemic should lead to more exchanges between the two nations.

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also welcomed the Air India move and called it a “momentous deal for Airbus and Rolls-Royce” to provide new aircraft for Air India.

The deal will support and create highly skilled jobs in Wales and Derbyshire and help boost exports and grow the economy, according to an official statement.

“The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch have welcomed a momentous deal for Airbus and Rolls-Royce to provide new aircraft for Air India, which is worth billions of pounds to the UK,” Britain’s Department for International Trade said in a press release.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that the Air India deal with Airbus and Rolls-Royce shows “sky’s the limit” for the UK’s aerospace sector.

“This landmark deal between Air India, Airbus and Rolls-Royce demonstrates that the sky’s the limit for the UK’s thriving aerospace sector,” Sunak said.

“It will create better-paid jobs and new opportunities in manufacturing hubs from Derby to Wales, so we can grow the economy and support our agenda to level up – helping to deliver on my five priorities for the country,” he added.

“The UK is already a top investment destination, and by building trade ties with growing economic powers like India we will ensure UK businesses remain at the forefront of global growth and innovation.”

