Not every day do you see the President of the country walking into a local restaurant and ordering food for himself. Well, this was the case recently after US president Joe Biden stopped at a local tacos restaurant during his visit to Los Angeles and picked up his order of tacos and quesadillas including one for himself. Accompanied by two officials including California Representative Karen Bass and LA County supervisor Hilda Solis, Biden was all smiles as he picked up the order and further, to everyone’s surprise, paid four times the actual asked price.

A video of the same was shared on the US President’s official Twitter handle where he can see him entering the restaurant and further asking for the order placed for the group. To his surprise, the employee serving him announced that the president has received a special 50% ‘public service’ discount on his bill, thus taking the total amount coming down to just $16.45.

However, refusing to take the discount, he instead paid $60 dollars in cash including a tip, and further asked the server to keep the extra money for the next customer.

Watch the entire video here:

If you got the next quesadilla, let me know. pic.twitter.com/gLJGs98jME — President Biden (@POTUS) October 14, 2022



Speaking about the order, it included two quesadillas and six tacos, including chicken quesadillas for himself as he asked for a takeout order for Bass.

Notably, it was during his West Coast visit this week when President Biden paid a visit to Tacos 1986, a Los Angeles-based eatery amid debates over rising prices in the United States. Many social media users also took to the comment section to share their views while some also mentioned the economic crisis in the country.

Check some reactions:

Most inclusive president ever — Mk 🌊 (@ToneyMVP) October 14, 2022

Joe, as a proud conservative Republican, I gotta admit that you're one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. You've built back better after 4 years of Trumpian darkness, the worst period in human history, and you're leading us to a Shining City on a Hill. Onwards to 2024! — George HW Bush's #1 Fan 🇺🇸 (@BushPosting) October 14, 2022

Giving a 50% discount only reduces the price to the pre-Biden presidency amount. — Proud Ambassador for PennsylTucky (@Ambas4PennTucky) October 14, 2022

Joe, you're going to have to pay for a few billion quesadillas to make up for the inflation everyone's experiencing. — Chamath Palihapitiya's burner (parody) (@ChamathWarriors) October 14, 2022



US inflation rises unprecedentedly

A recent consumer price report issued on Thursday by the US Labor Department shows consumer costs in the country skyrocketing by 0.4% in September. The core consumer index which excludes food and energy has also witnessed a rise of 6.6% from last year.