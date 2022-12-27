New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Monday announced federal disaster relief for New York state after a severe winter storm left at least 28 people dead in the Buffalo area.

According to the latest reports, the nationwide toll has risen to 60, with thousands more without power.

Specifically, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorised to coordinate efforts in the greater Buffalo metro area.

Taking to Twitter, Biden said that he spoke with Governor Kathy Hochul late on Monday night to offer “the full force of the federal government” to support emergency efforts in the state.

“I spoke with @GovKathyHochul to get an update on the extreme winter weather hitting New York. We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this. My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill’s prayers, the president tweeted.

More than 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow fell on western New York state in what Hochul has called “an epic, once-in-a-lifetime” catastrophe.

Hundreds of National Guard troops were deployed to assist emergency personnel on Monday. However, roads remain littered with cars and even plows burred under snow, complicating rescue efforts.

Hochul said the wild weather go down in history as “the Blizzard of ’22” and added that it is “way too early to say this is at its completion.”

Local officials ranked it as the worst Buffalo-area snowstorm since a 1977 blizzard that killed nearly 30 people.

Other parts of the US are also being battered by the wild winter storm, which has left as many as 60 people dead nationwide.

Snow, wind and freezing temperatures forced the cancellation of some 15,000 US flights in recent days, including more than 3,800 on Monday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com.

However, late on Monday, the US Department of Transportation said it would investigate the “unacceptable” number of Southwest Airlines flights that had been cancelled or delayed to determine if they were in the airline’s control.

