Biden administration eases green card eligibility norms ahead of PM Modi's US visit
The guidance issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) regarding the eligibility criteria for initial and renewal applications for Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) in compelling circumstances is expected to help thousands of Indian technology professionals
Just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the US, the Biden administration eased green card eligibility norms for those planning to stay in America.
The guidance issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) regarding the eligibility criteria for initial and renewal applications for Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) in compelling circumstances is expected to help thousands of Indian technology professionals who are in the agonisingly long wait for a Green Card or permanent residency.
For the unversed, the green card, also officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants coming to the US who can use it as a prove that they have been granted the privilege of residing in the country.
Related Articles
The immigration laws in the US provide for approximately 140,000 employment-based green cards to be issued each year.
The USCIS guidelines have laid down specific requirements that applicants must reach to be eligible for an initial EAD based on compelling circumstances.
Among these requirements is a principal beneficiary of an approved Form I-140, being in a valid non-immigrant status or authorised grace period, not having filed an adjustment of status application, and meeting certain biometrics and criminal background requirements.
Further, USCIS will exercise discretion to determine whether an applicant demonstrates compelling circumstances justifying the issuance of employment authorisation.
Ajay Bhutoria, a prominent community leader and advocate for immigrant rights said, “These measures are a significant step towards supporting individuals facing challenging situations and ensuring their ability to work lawfully in the United States.”
He added that these measures will be important for individuals who find themselves in challenging situations such as serious illness or disability, employer disputes or retaliation, significant harm, or disruptions to employment.
“For instance, individuals with approved immigrant visa petitions in oversubscribed categories or chargeability areas may submit evidence like school or higher education enrollment records, mortgage records, or long-term lease records to demonstrate compelling circumstances,” he said.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
H1B workers' Green Card blues make inroads into Washington DC
On Thursday, against the backdrop of the US Congress dome and the looming shadow of a coming immigration overhaul, a swoop of Indians from all over America rallied for ending Green Card backlogs which they claim is eating into the community’s collective mojo.
High stakes game for H1B workers on Green Card waitlist as immigration showdown begins in US today
Nearly ~1.5 million Indians on Green Card (GC) waitlists will be treated to edge of the seat jabbing on immigration negotiation in the US Congress starting this week as Trump’s favourite Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas gets another shot at the spotlight for what is likely to be a historic push to change the fundamental moorings of America’s immigration policy.
H1B workers stare down immigration rabbit hole that’s going nowhere till the 11th hour
Indian H1B workers in the US hoping the ongoing immigration debate will deliver a faster path to a Green Card are staring down a rabbit hole where the best case outcome will be a 11th hour deal, nothing less.