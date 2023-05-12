New Delhi: The US is on a worldwide search for people who could be put up for a potential swap to release two wrongfully detained Americans, Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, both currently held by Moscow on espionage charges, according to a CNN report, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Currently, the US does not have any high-level Russian spies in its custody, said current and former US officials, driving the need to turn to allies for help.

The Biden administration has been approaching several countries, including those holding alleged “Russian spies” in their custody, in order to determine if they would be willing to participate in a future swap, reported CNN, adding US officials have also been surveying allies without Russians in their custody for ideas on what might entice Moscow to release US prisoners.

According to the report, the US has reached out to Brazil, Norway, Germany, and an unnamed former Soviet bloc country to workout a possible trade.

US also ‘exploring narrow sanctions relief’

The US is also “exploring narrow sanctions relief” to entice Moscow into a prisoner exchange.

US officials said the aim is to bring home Whelan and Gershkovich as part of the same deal, with two US officials telling CNN the administration wants to see what creative offers could gin up Russian interest.

Last month, Russia’s ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov blasted the US for “its policy of hunting Russians around the world.” He cited estimates that more than 100 Russians were being held behind bars in the US.

While the US has multiple Russian cyber criminals in custody, according to current and former US officials involved in past proposals put on the table with Russia, Moscow will not entertain them as part of a deal for Americans charged with espionage.

The Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich was arrested in Russia in March and accused of espionage. Former US Marine Whelan was detained in late 2018 on suspicion of espionage as well. He received a 16-year prison term in 2020. Both said they did nothing wrong.

Despite tensions over Ukraine, Moscow and Washington have recently conducted several high-profile swaps.

Last year, Russia released basketball star Brittney Griner who was serving a nine-year-sentence after being convicted of smuggling drugs. The US, meanwhile, handed over businessman Viktor Bout who was serving a 25-year-sentence on arms trading charges.

Also in 2022, the US released former pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko in exchange for ex-US Marine Trevor Reed.

With inputs from agencies

