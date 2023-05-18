Beyonce fan spends Rs 20 lakh to see her perform 14 times at Renaissance Tour

What extent can you go to get a glance of your favourite celebrity or see the person perform? Taylor Sinclair – a huge admirer of pop icon, Beyonce – spent a whopping Rs 20 lakh just to see her perform not once but 14 times during a tour. Taylor has already watched her favourite pop star perform in some of the shows and is planning to witness the remaining in Edinburgh, London, Sunderland, Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Frankfurt and Barcelona.

In addition to the high-ticketed price associated with watching a concert, Taylor has spent around 20,000 pounds, which is more than Rs 20 lakh, reported Wales Online. Taylor mentioned that she does not regret spending such a hefty amount and that it was “100% worth it”.

A Beyonce Enthusiast: Instagram Bio

Taylor’s Instagram posts are often about Beyonce and she even shared a few visuals from her latest Renaissance tour. She captioned one of her entries with, “Happiest when at a Beyonce concert.”

The 26-year-old woman from Belfast plans to attend the pop icon’s next 12 shows. According to her videos posted on Instagram, Taylor along with her friends queued outside the Principality Stadium and spent the night waiting for the concert gates to open.

An excited Taylor also shared a screenshot of her, holding a placard that said, “See you in Edinburg #SHOW 17.” The picture was also shared on Beyonce’s official site. And this die-hard fan is certainly enjoying her recent popularity.

Renaissance World Tour

The Renaissance World Tour is currently the ninth concert tour by American singer-songwriter Beyonce. The tour was announced on 1 February, 2023 in support of her seventh studio album, Renaissance (2022). The concert run, which is drawing heavy crowds, began on 10 May at Stockholm’s Friends Arena – one of the largest stadiums in Europe

